SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

