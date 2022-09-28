SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $812.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SMART Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

