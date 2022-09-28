First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 909,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

