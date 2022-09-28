TheStreet Lowers Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to C

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $33.31.
Insider Activity
In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.