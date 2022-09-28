North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 400 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

