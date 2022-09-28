Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

