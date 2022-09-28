Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TPH opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 221,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 184,747 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

