iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

