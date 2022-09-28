Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

