Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,932 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

