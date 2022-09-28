Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

