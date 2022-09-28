Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

