Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.76

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 84645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,828 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.