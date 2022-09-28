Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

