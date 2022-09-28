Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 73,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

