Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of C opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.