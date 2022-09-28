Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

