Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

