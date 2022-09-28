Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,049,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

