Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

BIIB stock opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $291.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

