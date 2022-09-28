CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 1.5 %

KMX opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CarMax

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.