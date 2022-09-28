Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Shares of MPC opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.