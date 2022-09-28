Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $91,207,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $328.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

