iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $362.35 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

