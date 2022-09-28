Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $362.35 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.35.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

