Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $161.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

