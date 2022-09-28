Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.78.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $383.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.56. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.