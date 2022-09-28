Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

