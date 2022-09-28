American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $218.13 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

