Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

