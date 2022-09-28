Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.69. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 416.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

