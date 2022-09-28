Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

