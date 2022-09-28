Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

