WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $475.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.