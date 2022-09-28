WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 27,397 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

