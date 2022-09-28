Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

