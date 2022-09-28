Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

