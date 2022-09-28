Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

