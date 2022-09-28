Clean Yield Group Sells 213 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

