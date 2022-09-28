Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys 235 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.67. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

