NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

