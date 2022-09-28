Connective Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 233,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.