Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

