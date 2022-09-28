Field & Main Bank Takes $48,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.