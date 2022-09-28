Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.55

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 109110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.