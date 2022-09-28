Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.55

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 109110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

