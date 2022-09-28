DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.