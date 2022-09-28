Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

