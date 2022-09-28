Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

