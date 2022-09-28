The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $314.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.