NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.36. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.